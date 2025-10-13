Skip to Main content
Hoka Hoka Express
0
Home
/
Tuna Mayo Onigiri
Tuna Mayo Onigiri
$0
DOUBLE DOUBLE
Please select up to 1
Select...
HOKA Combo (Milk Teas)
Please select up to 1
Select...
HOKA Combo (CUP-NOODLES)
Please select up to 1
Select...
HOUSE SAUCE
Please select up to 5
Select...
Add to Cart
1
tuna (cooked)
Hoka Hoka Express Location and Hours
(310) 504-0937
3948 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement